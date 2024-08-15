‘Stree 2’ Review: A Hilarious Sequel That Could’ve Been Much More Sinister

For the most part, this hype is well-founded. In the first part, the film is uproariously funny. From Vicky’s ‘ek tarfa pyaar’ to Bittu’s love story to Jana’s return, almost every single joke lands. It helps, of course, that the cast is full of actors known for their comedic timing. Rajkummar Rao gets to be his kookiest self, using his physical language to make even the most ‘dad jokes’ to land. He is perfectly complemented by the ever-suffering Jana who Banerjee plays with an almost annoying innocence. Then there is Khurana who can make even a broken heart look like the best setup for a joke.

A comedy of errors between a woman named Chitti and a letter (chitthi ) had no business being that funny.