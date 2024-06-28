'Sharmajee Ki Beti' Review: A Simplistic, Intuitive Celebration of Womanhood

The three women are Kiran Sharma (Divya Dutta), Jyoti Sharma (Sakshi Tanwar), and Tanvi Sharma (Saiyami Kher). Kiran moved to Mumbai with her husband and daughter (Gurveen) from Patiala a year ago, Jyoti is a teacher at a coaching center and lives in Mumbai with her husband and daughter (Swati), and Tanvi is a Ranji cricketer who plays for the Mumbai team.

Mumbai means different things to Kiran and Jyoti – both women who have moved to the city from smaller towns. For Kiran, the homemaker, the city’s hustle and bustle is isolating and suffocating but for Tanvi, the city is freeing. And Kiran’s relationship with the city plays a big part in her arc.