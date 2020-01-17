The Real Power of Sam Mendes’ ‘1917’ Lies in Its Quiet Moments

But this soaking camerawork sometimes can be distracting, for sometimes your eyes wander and wonder where must have the camera blinked. This film with its exterior universe would have been almost impossible in the pre-digital era, but Mendes with his trusted cinematographer and Thomas Newman’s soaring score do manage to make a big, immersive show, which embraces the audience like a virtual-reality apparatus.

The great French director François Truffaut famously said, “There’s no such thing as an anti-war film”, for most war films in their recreation of big battles end up glorifying the muscular display of death and destruction. Mendes does well here, for he stays away from the spectacle. There are scenes of genuine dread that flare up all of a sudden, but its most fatal attack takes place off screen, when the camera is not looking. A bold bit of storytelling move, and a an eye reaching out for cinematic verse. Like Klimov, Mendes would have made Truffaut proud.

(The writer is a journalist, a screenwriter, and a content developer who believes in the insanity of words, in print or otherwise. He tweets @RanjibMazumder)