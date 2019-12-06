‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ Fails to Explore Modern-Day Relationships

There is even Kartik’s famed monologue about the sorry state of affairs for a domesticated husband but how much can sporadic fun moments save a film where the plot seems to be quickly scribbled as we go along ?

As the “other” woman and lawfully wedded wife decide to teach the man a lesson one wonders why a golden opportunity to explore the strain on modern day relationships is so callously missed . The prosaic formula killed this film and makes it staggeringly average despite Kartik, Bhumi and even Ananya making the most of what they are given.

Our rating: 2.5 quints out of 5!