‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ Fails to Explore Modern-Day Relationships
Pati - Abhinav Tyagi. Patni - Vedika Tripathi, and Woh - Tapasya Singh ! That’s our world for 128 minutes . Abhinav Tyagi (Kartik Aaryan) and Vaidehi Tripathi ( Bhumi Pednekar) have an arranged alliance, where on their first meeting, Vaidehi tells Abhinav aka Chintu that she likes “sex” and because rebellion doesn’t seem to suit her she would rather give restriction a chance . He is instantly floored by her declaration, and the saat pheres commence quickly. After three years of marital bliss, Tapasya Singh aka Ananya Panday knocks at Tyagi ji’s door and all hell breaks loose .
Mudassar Aziz’s Pati Patni Aur Woh is based on the 1978 B R Chopra film by the same name. On the surface the gender politics may seem to have been tweaked to keep up with the changing times, but it’s all photoshopped for comfort. Pati ji is happy with his bovine existence, despite Patni ji insisting they shouldn’t be frogs in a well and instead move to Delhi.
But one look at “woh” Tapasya, and the boredom and bland routine of his everyday married life hits him immediately. Not even for once did the film tackle this issue. Or even attempt to have a frank conversation around it. The sanctity of the institution of marriage is maintained and the erring husband must return to his hood with his tail between his legs . The women, it seems, have accepted that men will be men and a little bit of straying is acceptable as long as they know how to guilt trip them back homewards.
There is even Kartik’s famed monologue about the sorry state of affairs for a domesticated husband but how much can sporadic fun moments save a film where the plot seems to be quickly scribbled as we go along ?
As the “other” woman and lawfully wedded wife decide to teach the man a lesson one wonders why a golden opportunity to explore the strain on modern day relationships is so callously missed . The prosaic formula killed this film and makes it staggeringly average despite Kartik, Bhumi and even Ananya making the most of what they are given.
Our rating: 2.5 quints out of 5!
