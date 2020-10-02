Nishabdham: R Madhavan, Anushka Shetty’s Thriller Fails to Impress

Nishabdham opens with a couple dancing in 1972. The setting for this thriller is a simple villa situated outside Seattle. When the woman excuses herself to change her dress, the man – feeling invited by the cacophony emanating from the basement – walks towards the inevitable, and is killed by a ghost. This premise is the best part of the film as everything goes downhill from here. There’s not a single redeeming point beyond the first seven minutes this R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty-starrer and that should tell you how disappointing the film is.

I picked the Tamil version (titled Silence) and switched over to the Telugu version half-an-hour into the movie as I was under the impression that at least the latter would have no problems with the lip-sync. Alas, my method failed since Nishabdham, too, looked like it had been dubbed in parts. Therefore, it doesn’t matter which version you choose, you’ll still watch the tale of Anthony (Madhavan) and Sakshi (Anushka Shetty) with some amount of raw irritation.