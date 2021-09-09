Mumbai Diaries 26/11 Review: An Ode to the Strength & Resilience of Mumbai

I remember I was only but a teenager when I watched the evening news with my parents when I saw one of the most beautiful buildings I had ever seen on fire. That was one of my earliest brushes with how cruel the world was. I remember having nightmares and spending days thinking about what had happened. Now, more than a decade later, the incident evokes the same sense of helplessness.

For those who think they can break the back of a city like Mumbai, will be proven wrong again and again for it will only rise from the ashes like a proud phoenix, ready to be home to all the Maharashtrians, Punjabis, Gujaratis, Tamilians, to all the Hindus, Parsis, Christians and more.