Vishal Bhardwaj Teams up With Tabu & Ali Fazal For Spy Thriller 'Khufiya'
Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming film Khufiya will release on Netflix.
Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has teamed up with actors Tabu and Ali Fazal for his upcoming movie, a spy thriller titled Khufiya. The film will premiere digitally on Netflix.
Based on the espionage novel 'Escape to Nowhere' by Amar Bhushan, the film will go into production by the end of this month, with Delhi being the main location for the shoot.
"With Khufiya, my attempt is to create an edgy espionage film that contrasts the slow burn of intelligence & surveillance work with one’s deep rooted emotional conflicts”, Bhardwaj said in a statement.
Tabu has been a favourite of Bhardwaj and she said that the project 'feels like homecoming'. "Khufiya is a one-of-a-kind project, extremely close to my heart and I am excited to be a part of this gripping spy thriller. As always, it's a delight working with VB (Vishal Bhardwaj) again, and feels like homecoming.”
The spy thriller will follow the journey of a RAW operative, a mole and an estranged lover. Khufiya also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi. Bhardwaj plans to release it in the second half of 2022.
