‘Mili’ Review: A Potent Survival Thriller Bolstered by a Powerful Performance

The first section of Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Mili is spent establishing a lead character who is almost too easy to root for. Mili Naudiyal, a nursing graduate, lives with her father after her mother’s untimely demise. She dreams of getting a job in Canada to secure her and her father’s future. Mili is the quintessential girl-next-door – she’s always helpful and has a ‘smile that lights up the room’.

If you’re walking into the theatres having either watched the trailer or the original Helen, there is a sense of foreboding. Even otherwise, the use of (somewhat heavy handed) imagery and a melancholic soundtrack prepares the audience for what’s coming.