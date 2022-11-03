'It’s a Privilege To Be Compared to the Greatest Actor, My Mom': Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor speaks about working with Boney Kapoor in Mili.
Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film, a survival thriller titled Mili, is all set to hit theatres on Friday, 4 November. Mili is the official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Helen, which is also directed by Mathukutty Xavier.
Speaking about choosing challenging scripts Janhvi told The Quint, "I think after Gunjan Saxena, and even after Ghost Stories, the kind of roles that were being offered to me were complex, but also the characters were very vulnerable. I think I also gravitate towards characters that are challenging and through which I can push myself".
Janhvi also recounted the experience shooting Mili. "I think I was already brain-dead trapped in the freezer, where the temperature was set at minus 15 degrees. I remember there was a sequence where I had to pull the rat out of a bag. As I pulled it out, it started nibbling on my fingers and that was a disgusting feeling. Physically, it was very demanding to shoot the film".
Mili is produced by Boney Kapoor and speaking about working with her father Janhvi responded,
"Honestly, while shooting, it wasn't that tough. The anxiety of putting the film out there is driving me insane. I think that's when things became a little tense because my father has a set way of doing things. This was the first time I was following his school of thought. He knows me as his daughter, not as an actor. I kept forgetting that he has done this for 30 years, and he kept forgetting that I have also been in this industry for some time. So we kept troubling each other a little bit".
On being asked as to whether she feels pressurized when there's a constant comparison with her late mother Sridevi the actor said, "I think it's a privilege to be compared to the greatest actor the country has ever seen. If people expect such high standards from me, I'll aspire to work more hard".
Editor: Arnab Chakravorty
