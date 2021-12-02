Mohanlal's 'Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea' Is an Epic Disappointment

Filmmaker Priyadarshan's much-awaited Mohanlal-starrer Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham (Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea) has finally hit theatres, after a long delay due to the pandemic and dithering by the producers on its release platform. Its scale is said to be huge and so is all the publicity around the multi-crore period film.

There are two ways you can watch Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. Get right into the hype and bombast of its reputation as the most expensive Malayalam film ever made, and then get disappointed. Or go in with no expectations and just warm vibes of seeing a new Mohanlal saga on a large screen with an audience. There are are less chances of getting disappointed with the second option.

Marakkar tells the story of Kunjali Marakkar IV, a pirate turned admiral of the fleet of the Zamorin of Kozhikode. Set in 16th century Malabar, it follows Kunjali’s life from a young, in love novice through to battle after battle with actual evil forces and the demons of his past within.

Priyadarshan and Mohanlal have made several memorable blockbusters together, here unfortunately, they don’t quite replicate that magic… yet both are by now such consummate maestros at this game, that they are pretty much able to churn out storylines that flow effortlessly.