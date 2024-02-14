'Love Storiyaan' Review: A Poignant Reminder That Love is Resilient & Political

Seeing a trans couple live their best lives together is going to be extremely important for queer and trans kids to watch. But at the same time you can’t help but question why we’ve created a space where stories like theirs can’t exist without becoming landmarks. But that is their story.

If I had to pick, this would be one of my favourite treatments in the show – especially the moment where the person behind the camera calls out Tista for claiming she is ‘not dominating’. The couple breaks into banter, yet again giving us a classic Love Storiyaan unscripted moment.

We often say “reality is stranger than fiction,” and it is shows like Love Storiyaan that prove that love in reality is often more resilient, brave, sincere, and (sometimes) filmy than fiction. And that love does conquer all but maybe we need to work towards a world where love doesn’t have to. Where love can just exist – in light banter between couples and stolen kisses and compliments that make people blush even decades into their marriage.