Review: 'LOL Hasee Toh Phasee' Is An Insult to Comedy

I wonder if the person who came up with the concept of this unscripted show laughed in glee, having thought that he or she had struck gold and I wonder what the executives at Amazon were thinking when they approved this tone-deaf production. The diversity and versatility in the kind of comedians the show is able to bring together is nice but what do they do with this reservoir of good talent and resources? They, of course, waste it.

Grotesque and loud sounds indicate the start and pause of the game and the rules, other sound effects and even the so called “point” system is vague, unexplained, half baked and lacks any structure and preparedness.

They all get together, act like buffoons and in the name of comedy perform what is an insult to improv comedy and embarrass themselves. It seems the show relies more on the large number of costumes the contestants change in and out of, making for a disorienting and unoriginal style, rather than either of their individual comedic prowess. It's as if looking stupid is equated to being funny. Aakash Gupta is perhaps my favourite and tries to perform sketches, create characters and add some kind of logic and humour to his comedy but mostly everyone else, is just bouncing from post to pillar, relying on makeup, clothes, bad mimicry, props and other lazy items for “comedy”. It is embarrassing.