'Kuruthi' Review: Prithviraj Impresses In a Brave and Relevant Film

"The only real filming in India is happening in this industry. Take a bow guys.”

“Addicted on Malayalam movies now-a-days”

“Prithvi and Fahadh are the game changers of Mollywood ❤️”

“I think lockdown is a blessing for the Malayalam movie industry.”

“I think recent times Malayalam movies are another level 🔥”

Just a few of the comments buzzing around Malayalam cinema as Kuruthi releases. Many of the Malayalam cinema offerings during the pandemic have been top notch.

Does Kuruthi directed by Manu Warrier live up to the hype and expectations? Is it keeping the flag of quality in adversity flying high? Well, yes and no. Yes, it is not bad. At all. No, it’s not brilliant in any way. The film works: it's involving, intriguing and constantly seems on the edge of startling developments. Yet, the overriding feeling you’re left with is a dazed confusion.

An ordinary house where a group of people face extraordinary situations, and where each of those people are guided or misguided by their faith is a great movie plot. Religious biases pitting human against human and mostly always winning, if inflicting pain, is success. It should have been an edgy thrilling ride, which it is in parts, but ends up losing the wit and acerbity especially towards the end.