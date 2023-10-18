‘Kaala Paani’ Review: This Survival Drama Perfects the Language of Grief

When it comes to emotional turmoil however, the ‘innocent family’ in question takes center stage. Santosh Salva (Vikas Kumar) and his wife Gargi (Sarika Singh) form the beating heart of Kaala Paani. Their fight to survive and be reunited with their two kids often tugs at your heartstrings (while I have always disliked this phrase, there is no better way to describe their impact).

Kumar and Singh are some of the show’s best offerings, especially because of how believable they are as the kind hearted father struggling to bridge the gap with his son and the wife who acts as an unflinching anchor.