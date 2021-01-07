Review: ‘Kaagaz’ Has Lots of Heart, Little Bit of Soul

While the story is a classic drama filled with satire, presented to Kaushik on a platter, the script feels dated, choppy and disjointed, lacking an obvious rhythm. Things just seem to happen. There is an early 2000’s TV serial treatment to the whole thing, using melodrama and caricature in the overdone and underwhelming way. There is so much scope for the characters (which are cookie cutter and caricatures) and comedy both, but these opportunities are mostly wasted, leaving the whole thing feeling flat.

Information is relayed to the viewers in the lazy and cliche style of endless conversation and discussion on screen and for a true story with so much activity, there is barely any in the script. The exchanges between people are preachy and on the nose, which made me cringe a little. Cinematic this film is not and feels more like one is watching a stage play or nukkad natak. The classic voice over, so hard to get right and so easy to mess up, has also been used and while the poetry heard in the voice of Salman Khan works wonderfully, Kaushik’s voiceover during the film dumbed down the writing and added nothing.