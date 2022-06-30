Review: ‘Jujutsu Kaisen 0’ Is Everything a Prequel Should Be and More

The story does an impeccable job of fleshing out Yuta’s past and exploring how he came to be attached to a Curse.

We find out that the Curse attached to Yuta is his childhood love Rika (Kana Hanazawa). Their relationship forms a great emotional core to the film while also shrouding the film in horror elements. Rika, who as a muscular, fang-bearing Curse is not the most terrifying entity in the film, still instills terror because of her mannerisms and her fierce need to protect Yuta (even if it’s against his will).