Review: ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ Has Spunk, but Could Have Been Braver

Let’s start with a short rant about how trailers of films these days leave nothing to our imagination. That the girl our hero “picked up” from the pub could be his daughter. That there is at least 33.333% chance that it is true . In fact, the trailer also confirms it for us .

We even know that Jazz (Saif Ali Khan) is running away from committing to relationships as resolutely as he is trying to defy his growing age. So when we finally watch Jawaani Jaaneman, there aren’t too many surprises for us . However, director Nitin Kakkar and writer Hussain Dalal have taken a smart approach - they don’t depend on plot twists to hold our attention. The plot borders on the expected, even faltering frequently.