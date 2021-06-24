Review: Though Well Intentioned 'Grahan' Is a Missed Opportunity

Inspired by Satya Vyas’s novel Chaurasi, the show Grahan is as ambitious and expansive in its scope as the book. Creator Shailendra Jha and director Ranjan Chandel bring together a plethora of writers to adapt this novel to the small screen. The substance of the show is tender, sensitive and the wounds of 1984 still raw. There are things people never heal from, the substance of this show is one those things. Grahan's story is two-fold, one, about Amrita Singh (Zoya Hussain), an honest police officer who discovers a dark family secret and two, about a blooming young love story with the backdrop of the 1984 riots.

In dusty, dirty Ranchi, bathed in sepia tones not of soft nostalgia but instead of dust and sand, we go to the past and then, in normal muted tones of dull colour, we enter the present. Patna, Bokaro and more, Grahan like the book travels but it is in fact, not the story about the 1984 riots at all and instead, a love story, which only happens to take place in this context. The book, a Hindi novel, is engaging, the characters wonderfully fleshed out and the story gripping from the get go.