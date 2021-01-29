‘The Disciple’ Review: A Portrait of the Artist as a Masterpiece

The brilliance of the dialogues is in how much like conversation they seem. Casual, economic and natural, not a word out of place or jarring. Nothing falling on the ears making them sore. Tamhane is also a master of narrative speed and momentum. He knows when to let the scene linger, long moments of voyeuristic observation on our part, and when to cut between the loud unabashed sounds of porn and classical music in a split second, making us gasp at the audacity of his silent and dry humour. He has the beautiful ability to make the most mundane settings and moments come alive with subtle suspense, giving the film a slight horror like uneasiness in parts, underlined with anxiety and surrealism, straight out of Edgar Allan Poe’s book. A triple treat, Tamhane writes, directs and edits this seamless masterpiece and he does all three with no fault to find.

The Disciple, like Court, is at once about so much, that it’s hard to not only watch it once, but again and again, as it ages like fine wine in your mind, its flavours, notes and layers spreading through your system, slowly and over time. Gully Boy may have had little to no chance at the Oscars, and we all knew that, but this one may hit the spot. Having already won awards world over in Venice, Toronto and more, I have a feeling the Academy may not know what hit them with this one. The Disciple is a masterpiece.