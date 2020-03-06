‘Baaghi 3’ Critics Review: Nothing But Tiger In Action All the Way

“Despite sporting an impassive face, a perennially faraway look and moist eyes, Tiger Shroff has managed to forge his way ahead in Bollywood with some lithe, aesthetic stunts. He is agile and athletic, poses and posturises with a choreographed grace and daintiness. An overmuscled, overbronzed body demands display. So, somewhere down the line, a rag of a shirt hung loosely on his body also gets conveniently ripped apart. Beyond this Tiger voyeurism, there is little else to the film. Seasoned actors like Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma are made to ham, Shraddha Kapoor is more of a comic relief in the name of being the leading lady and Riteish Deshmukh appears to keep eating dahi for good luck. There is a phrase in Hindi: dimaag ka dahi, the curdling of brain. That’s what the film does to your mind, leaves you all woolly-headed.”

Namrata Joshi, The Hindu