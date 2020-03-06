‘Baaghi 3’ Critics Review: Nothing But Tiger In Action All the Way
Film: Baaghi 3
Director: Ahmed Khan
Cast: Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh
Here’s a quick look at how film critics are reacting to this week’s new Bollywood release Baaghi 3.
“The original movie was barely competent to begin with, but at least the jokes were better. Baaghi 3 resolutely keeps the bar low. Its only ambition is to showcase Tiger Shroff, that perfectly proportioned mass of muscle and grace who appears to be not quite human but a runaway from a bionics laboratory. There are moments in Baaghi 3 when Shroff offers further proof that he isn’t a member of Homo Sapiens but some kind of ubermensch created by a mad scientist who happens to be a fan of dancing. Shroff is never out of step, whether on the dance floor or the battlefield, so it’s understandable that he doesn’t have the energy to spare for the emotional scenes.”Nandini Ramnath, Scroll
You can imagine how uninspiring the script is that despite all this high-adrenaline action, Baaghi 3 lacks fire. There is a scene in the film in which a wounded terrorist tells Abu Jalal Gaza: “We have not been attacked by America...or Mossad. There is only one man looking for Vikram.” Aiyyo. To use that very Indian English expression: too much!It was bad enough that silly Vettai was inflicted on the world. Baaghi 3 is more ambitious than the original and ends up being worse.Anna MM Vetticad, Firstpost.com
“Despite sporting an impassive face, a perennially faraway look and moist eyes, Tiger Shroff has managed to forge his way ahead in Bollywood with some lithe, aesthetic stunts. He is agile and athletic, poses and posturises with a choreographed grace and daintiness. An overmuscled, overbronzed body demands display. So, somewhere down the line, a rag of a shirt hung loosely on his body also gets conveniently ripped apart. Beyond this Tiger voyeurism, there is little else to the film. Seasoned actors like Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma are made to ham, Shraddha Kapoor is more of a comic relief in the name of being the leading lady and Riteish Deshmukh appears to keep eating dahi for good luck. There is a phrase in Hindi: dimaag ka dahi, the curdling of brain. That’s what the film does to your mind, leaves you all woolly-headed.”Namrata Joshi, The Hindu