Steven Spielberg's 'Disclosure Day' Trips Over its Own Conspiracy Theories

A young cybersecurity specialist (Josh O’Connor) has something in his bag that a shadowy supervillain (Colin Firth) and his deep-state corporation wants. They’ve abducted said hero’s girlfriend (Eve Hewson) to make the trade at a wrestling arena.

But this hero, Daniel, somehow escapes with both girlfriend and bag intact. (If the baddies were competent, the story would’ve ended in a minute). So Daniel was being chased, stays chased, and remains on the run. A meteorologist with psychic powers, Margaret (Emily Blunt), joins him along the way.

This climbing-onto-a-moving-train treatment means that—unlike Mad Max: Fury Road—Disclosure Day has a lot of explaining to do.