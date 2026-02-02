Steven Spielberg Achieves EGOT Status With Historic Grammy Win

Steven Spielberg has become the 22nd individual in history to achieve EGOT status, following his win at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards for Best Music Film.
The award was given for the documentary "Music for John Williams," which Spielberg produced. This Grammy win completes his collection of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards, a rare accomplishment in the entertainment industry.
According to The Guardian, Spielberg’s Grammy was awarded for his work on the documentary chronicling the career of composer John Williams. The film, directed by Laurent Bouzereau, highlights Williams’ influence on cinema and his long-standing collaboration with Spielberg, which began in 1974 with "The Sugarland Express."
As reported by Hindustan Times, Spielberg’s Grammy win places him among a select group of artists, including Audrey Hepburn, Mel Brooks, Elton John, and Whoopi Goldberg, who have all achieved EGOT status.
The Financial Express said that Spielberg’s journey to EGOT status has spanned decades and multiple creative fields. He has won three Academy Awards, including Best Director and Best Picture for Schindler’s List, and Best Director for Saving Private Ryan. His television work has earned him several Emmy Awards, and he received a Tony Award in 2022 for producing the Broadway musical A Strange Loop.
Spielberg did not attend the Grammy ceremony in person but released a statement expressing gratitude for the recognition, The Financial Express reported.
In the statement, he said, "Thank you to all the Grammy voters, whose recognition of Music by John Williams means the world to me and our Amblin team, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, and congratulations to our partners at Imagine and the Walt Disney Company."
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.