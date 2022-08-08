Delhi Crime 2 Trailer: Shefali Shah Returns As DCP Vartika To Hunt Down Killer

The first season of the show was written and directed by Richie Mehta. It was based on the Delhi police’s investigation of the 2012 Delhi gang rape.

Delhi Crime season 1 had also premiered at Sundance. The show won the Outstanding Drama Series award at the International Emmy Awards, becoming the first Indian series to do so.

Apart from Delhi Crime Shefali Shah was last seen in Darlings. She starred on the film alongside Alia Bhatt.

Delhi Crime Season 2 will stream on Netflix from 26 August.