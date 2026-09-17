'Daayra' Review: A Powerful Climax Redeems Meghna Gulzar's Shaky Moral Thriller

Is Meghna Gulzar a great filmmaker? I’ve never been too convinced. Her films in the past decade, the busiest period of her career, have all been brisk, businesslike works, tackling important subject matter and telling knotty stories—but rarely have they been memorable pieces of cinema.

Only her 2015 film Talvar showed a marvellously twisty style, where different sides of the same issue (the film was based on the 2008 Aarushi Talwar murder case) were presented with equal conviction. But that film was based on a National Award-winning screenplay by Vishal Bhardwaj, which went some distance towards providing Gulzar with a solid framework and foundation. In films like Raazi and Chhapaak, Gulzar’s earnest intentions, progressive politics and pitch-perfect casting helped her tide over narrative bumps and forgettable staging.