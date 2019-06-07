‘Chhapaak’ Not Just Biopic, but About Larger Issue: Meghna Gulzar

In a recent interview with a news daily, Raazi director Meghna Gulzar went behind the scenes of her highly awaited next feature Chhapaak, which stars Deepika Padukone as an acid-attack survivor based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal.

Chapaak started shooting in March and wrapped up on 4 June. While Meghna has been working on the film for over a year, she told Mumbai Mirror that the shoot was always scheduled to finish in 43 days.