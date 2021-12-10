'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui': Ayushmann, Vaani's Romance is Radical for Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana started his career in Hindi films by playing a sperm donor in Vicky Donor. Over the years he has been part of projects where he has gone bald, played a gay protagonist and has essayed the role of a man with erectile dysfunction. Challenging notions of 'masculinity' and striving to do what we like to call something 'hatke'.

His latest, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, though has high testosterone running through his veins. Chandigarh da gabru jawan Manu Munjal, introduces himself as a certified fitness provider. His world revolves around his dumbbells, keto, protein shakes and his gym buddies.

Soon a Zumba instructor is hired for the gym rightly named 'Jatts Flex It'. Maanvi (Vaani Kapoor) is a statuesque beauty and she turns heads. Weightlifter Manu finds himself being drawn towards her but Maanvi has a past which she fears Manu will not be able to handle.