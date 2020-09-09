Vikrant and Shweta’s ‘Cargo’ is a Milestone for Hindi Cinema

This film is uniquely Indian - it marries the two things we love most - the sciences and mythology. In this alternate or futuristic reality, we have geo- politics, cultural movements. We have NGO’s for people to see rakshas’s in a different, more positive light, as productive and contributing members of society. It is wildly funny and sweet. Icha daari naagins are yesteryear actresses, Yamraj works an office job, Godmen and sales gurus trying to make a buck, fake news, annoying but necessary sales calls, bad network, worried parents - we have it all. This maybe a story set in the future, on a spaceship, in a world where people have superpowers and the Gods and demons themselves grace us with their presence, yet it feels like it is a story about right here, right now. It is the contemporary relevance mixed with the unique imagination of another world that makes this film so brilliant.

Vikrant Massey plays Prahastha, a rakshas and the captain of Pushpak 634A, an ageing, restrained, perpetually hurting, an introvert stickler for rules, with past loves lost. Just your average hardworking demon, helping people get through the boring legalities and formalities of death. But this rakshas, is in a hell of his own. It is often observed that the walls we build to keep the world out, to keep people, passions and attachments at bay, to keep us safe, ultimately imprison us.