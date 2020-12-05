'Bhaag Beanie Bhaag': Netflix Series Suffers From Inauthenticity

The satirical tone of the show spares no one—rich Punjabi businessmen, the empty, fake and sad manipulation that is the life of Instagram influencers, conservative Indian parents and their go-to pandits and jyotishis, NRIs and creepy office employees who hit on you. While the set up and satirical backdrop is therefore inherently funny, it takes things a step further and explores in this universe the growing and booming comedy scene in India that lies outside the Great Indian Laughter Challenge brand of family friendly comedy and mimicry. So, while the story may seem uninspired, a run-of-the-mill angsty teen story, the treatment and subject matter are slightly new.

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag tells us, especially us women, to forget our fears, forget society, money and comfort. To forget all that the world holds sacred and carve a path for ourselves. (The show also makes it seem incredibly easy, which of course, it is not.) It tells us to not allow our lives to be imprisoned within the walls of a home and the opinions of our in-laws and husband, or co-workers and friends.