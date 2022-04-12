Thalapathy Vijay on 'Beast' Mode: Pre-Release Business to Promotional Videos
Here's all you need to know about Vijay's Beast's theatre count, pre-release business and catchy promotional videos.
The much-awaited release of the year, Vijay’s Beast, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar is slated for release on 13 April. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, and Redin Kingsley and will release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.
Ahead of the film's release, the makers are setting the internet on fire by frequently releasing and sharing new promotional videos.
Beast’s Catchy Promotional Videos
Vijay gave a rare interview, in almost 10 years, where he opened up about working in Beast, his professional career, and a lot about his personal life including political aspirations, religious beliefs, and his relationship with his dad and son.
The team also released a short video of Vijay taking his Beast teammate Aparna Das on a Rolls Royce ride on her birthday with Nelson, Pooja Hegde, Muthuraj, and Sathish. The video went viral soon.
The team has also released a new video called Sounds of Beast which is the perfect ASMR video for the Thalapathy fan in you.
'Beast' Pre-release Business and Theatre Count
Beast is expected to release in 6500 screens worldwide which includes over 600 screens in North India. Beast is set to clash with K.G.F: Chapter 2 (which releases on 14 April) at the box office. If we're talking numbers, the Vijay-starrer will be screened in over 800 theaters in Tamil Nadu, while K.G.F: Chapter 2 will be screened in 250 theaters.
The film has already broken records and has become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2022 with respect to its pre-release business in the USA and Australia. As per reports, Beast grossed over $420K (Rs 3.19 crore approx.) in bookings in USA and $225K (Rs 1.7 crore approx.) in Australia breaking the lifetime box office collection of Ajith's Valimai.
Valimai raked in $408K (INR 3.09 Cr approx) & $207K (INR 1.57 Cr approx) in USA and Australia respectively.
With expectations sky high, Beast walks in as a festival feast on Tamil New Year. Fans and celebrities in the industry are expressing their excitement for the supercharged hostage thriller’s release. The producers of the film, Sun Pictures, have shared a compilation of the reactions from the film fraternity ahead of Beast's release.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.