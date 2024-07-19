Barzakh Review: Fawad Khan-Sanam Saeed Show Is Bewitching, Profound & Arresting

When they receive the news, his two sons Saifullah (Fawad M Khan) and Shehryar (Fawad A Khan) arrive at his sprawling bungalow in the ‘Land of Nowhere’ where he lives with a woman called Sherherzade (Sanam Saeed) who takes care of him. Saifullah, Shehryar, and Khanzada are tied by ‘death’ and they’ve all had a different relationship with it. Saifullah has spent his entire life as a caretaker and the toll that takes on him is mirrored in Shehryar’s wife’s arc.

This is a glimpse into how interconnected everyone’s stories on Barzakh and the way the director has a deep understanding of every character. Taking complex characters and putting them in a situation where they must confront their deepest desires and the strained relationship they share with each other is a difficult situation to balance. But the director and the brilliant cast pull it off.