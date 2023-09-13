Twitter & Critics Review 'Kill': Karan Johar's Action Flick Is 'Bold & Fresh'

Nikhil Nagesh Bhat's action flick Kill premiered at the Toronto Film Festival. Co-produced by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga the film received a positive response at the festival. One critic went on to say that the action-thiller is "destined to become a cult classic."
With critics’ reviews in and many hailing it a bold and fresh flick. Here are some of the early reviews to suggest that it will soon become the talk of the town.
Kill is a movie that plays best if you know as little about the plot as possible. Don't watch any of the trailers and do not even think about looking up any spoilers on social media. Sure, the premise sounds like it's just Die Hard or The Raid on a train, and to a point, it kind of is. Yet that doesn't stop this film from constantly subverting the audience's expectations as it throws in some massive twists and turns alongside the excessive amount of blood and gore.Nate Richard, Collider
‘Kill’ isn’t a movie for everyone. It’s only for people who think seeing a fictional man’s skull get crushed against a toilet seat might be an experience they are onboard with.Sahar Junejo, BizAsia
The movie sounds like the sound engineer went to his nearest butcher shop and left a microphone inside, as the cacophony of bones cracking, joints snapping, and meat tearing disgustingly enhances the audiovisual experience of the film. The midnight crowd was oohing at all the gnarly violence, and several cheers rang out as Lalwani shredded henchmen like tissue paper.Luca Mehta, This Is For Reel
As the early critics' reviews ensures that the action-packed film movie is one of it's kind the audiences are not far behind in calling the film "impressive."
Here are some reactions on social media o suggest the Kill is more than just an action film. Take a look:
One reviewer called it, "Tiff Report 7. KILL. Indian director Nikhil N. Bhat has set his martial arts action movie on a passenger train where two army commandos take on 40 dacoits (bandits). I don't usually see Midnight Madness films but the relentless fighting and killing is impressive, with no repeats"
The film star Raghav Juyal and Lakshya in the lead.
