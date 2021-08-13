Review: 'Modern Love 2', a Tender Reminder That All There Should be is Love

We have only seen the tip of the ice berg. Love is, as Modern Love tells us, the driving force and factor in most of our lives. The love for our partners, children, jobs, parents or even money, love is the single most powerful force of nature and shows like Modern Love open a door to explore love, unlike it has been explored for the most part, in most of cinematic history and can maybe, just maybe change your personal life a little if you watch closely enough and unlearn the things that hold you back from opening your heart to one another. Modern Love reminds us that, in the end, after all the fights are fought and wars are won, after all the politics and hate and victimhood and savagery and fascism, all that there will be and all that there should be is, of course, love .