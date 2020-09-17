Review: 'A Suitable Boy' Scores in its Frames, But Falters in Pace

However we are soon engrossed because of all that is packed into the limited time. Mrs Mehra (Mahira Kakkar) makes her intentions clear by announcing to Lata “you too will marry a boy I choose” as the series opens in Brahmpur. It’s Lata's elder sister Savita’s (Rasika Duggal) wedding and from there on starts Lata’s own rendezvous for her suitable boy. During the course of the narrative she meets a Muslim boy in her University, Kabir, (Danesh Razvi), the poet Amit (Mikhail Sen)and eventually the cobbler Haresh (Nimit Das).



The show chronicles the saga of the four large families - Mehras , Kapoors, Chaterjis and Khans - and also documents the precarious position a nascent democracy finds itself in. The two threads we mainly focus on are that of Lata and her brother-in-law, the wilful Maan Kapoor (played by a terrific Ishan Khatter). Newcomer Tanya Maniktala makes for a luminous Lata and she is truly a find. In fact, the fabulously put together cast in Arjun Bhasin’s resplendent costumes and the attention to detail by production designer Stephanie Carroll keep the proceedings immersive and authentic.



The series begins by informing us that “when India became independent in 1947, it was partitioned into two countries. India was free but the land and the people were divided forever.” A lot happens through the course of the six episodes. From showcasing the precariously balanced communal harmony which is threatened because of a mandir being built bang opposite a masjid, the arrogance of the landed zamindars to a young India, its people and their expectations from the political class, A Suitable Boy is very dense. Also, a lot of pleasure is to be derived from the beautifully adorned cast members- the enigmatic Tabu as Saeeda Bai to the sultry and scheming Shahana Goswami, Ram Kapoor, Mahira Kakkar, Rasika Duggal, Vivek Gomber and Manoj Pahwa. Added to that is the exquisite music by Alex Heffes and Anoushaka Shankar, making the proceedings richer.