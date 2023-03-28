MasterChef India Season 7 Winner: Grand Finale Date, Time, Prize Money, and More

MasterChef India Season 7 Winner: The grand finale date of the television's most popular cooking reality show MasterChef India Season 7 is 31 March. The last finale episode of MasterChef India Season 7 will be telecast live on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony Liv app.

According to several media reports, the MasterChef India Season 7 winner is Nayanjyoti Saikia. However, the exact winner will be announced during in the final episode of the show on Friday.

Let us read about the MasterChef India Season 7 finale date, top 3 contestants, prize money, and other important details below.