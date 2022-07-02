ADVERTISEMENT
New Poster of ‘Liger’ Starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday Out Now
'Liger' will release on 25 August 2022.
i
Dharma Productions released a brand new poster of Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday on Sunday. The film also stars Mike Tyson and is Deverakonda's Bollywood debut.
ADVERTISEMENT
Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film is set to release on 25 August 2022. Check out the poster here:
Vijay Deverakonda shot to fame after starring in Arjun Reddy which even had a Hindi adaptation, Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor. Ananya Panday was last seen in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published:
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×