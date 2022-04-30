Jacqueline Fernandez’s Assets Worth 7 Cr Frozen Over Link With Conman: Reports
The ED has frozen a fixed deposit in Jacqueline Fernandez's name worth Rs 7.27 crores, according to reports.
According to reports, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached a fixed deposit worth Rs 7.27 crores in Jacqueline Fernandez's name in connection with alleged conman Suresh Chadrasekhar's case. Chandrasekhar is accused of laundering Rs 200 cr, and has allegedly given gifts worth Rs 5.71 crore to Jacqueline.
It is alleged that this gift comes from the extortion money Chandrasekhar acquired from the family of Shivinder Singh, former owner of Ranbaxy.
Jacqueline has been questioned multiple times by the ED in the past related to her connection in the case. The alleged conman is accused of money laundering and a chargesheet filed against him also named Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi, hence their involvement in the case.
Jacqueline was even stopped at the Mumbai airport in December last year as the ED had opened an LoC (look out circular) for her and asked her to appear before the agency in Delhi.
Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is in jail, also defended Jacqueline in a letter and said that his relationship with her wasn't "based on monetary benefits."
He also said that photos of the two of them that were circulated on social media were "sad and disturbing" and portrayed Jacqueline "in a bad way".
