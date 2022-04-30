Jacqueline Fernandez’s Assets Worth 7 Cr Frozen Over Link With Conman: Reports

It is alleged that this gift comes from the extortion money Chandrasekhar acquired from the family of Shivinder Singh, former owner of Ranbaxy.

Jacqueline has been questioned multiple times by the ED in the past related to her connection in the case. The alleged conman is accused of money laundering and a chargesheet filed against him also named Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi, hence their involvement in the case.

Jacqueline was even stopped at the Mumbai airport in December last year as the ED had opened an LoC (look out circular) for her and asked her to appear before the agency in Delhi.