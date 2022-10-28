International Animation Day 2022: Theme, Wishes, Messages, Quotes & Status

International Animation Day is celebrated on 28 October every year since the year 2002. It was in this year when the International Animated Film Association (ASIFA) declared the International Animation Day (IAD) as a worldwide occasion to commend the specialty of animation.

This day recognises the main open execution of Charles-Émile Reynaud’s Théâtre Optique at the Grevin Museum in Paris, 1892. It was in the year 1895, the Cinematograph of the Lumière siblings outshone Raynaud’s creation, driving Émile to chapter 11.

This day is celebrated in more than 50 distinct nations throughout the world. IAD was started by ASIFA, an individual from UNESCO. Share the quotes, theme, messages and wishes for International Animation Day 2022.