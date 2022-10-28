International Animation Day 2022: Theme, Wishes, Messages, Quotes & Status
International animation day was declared a special occasion in the year 2002.
International Animation Day is celebrated on 28 October every year since the year 2002. It was in this year when the International Animated Film Association (ASIFA) declared the International Animation Day (IAD) as a worldwide occasion to commend the specialty of animation.
This day recognises the main open execution of Charles-Émile Reynaud’s Théâtre Optique at the Grevin Museum in Paris, 1892. It was in the year 1895, the Cinematograph of the Lumière siblings outshone Raynaud’s creation, driving Émile to chapter 11.
This day is celebrated in more than 50 distinct nations throughout the world. IAD was started by ASIFA, an individual from UNESCO. Share the quotes, theme, messages and wishes for International Animation Day 2022.
International Animation Day 2022: Theme
The theme for International Animation Day is not yet known.
International Animation Day 2022: Images & Status
International Animation Day 2022: Wishes & Messages
Nothing happens on its own in Animation. It is the imagination and creativity of the animator. Happy Animation Day to the hardworking people.
Animation is a time consuming process and needs a lot of patience. The best work requires a story. Hats off to the creativity and passion.
More than the talent, we need to praise the aptitude of the craftsman who uses his creative ability to reveal the little developments of a story.
Happy International Animation Day to everyone who work behind the computers to keep the audience engaged.
Animation requires group work, team efforts, and group activity, and all that we do is about unadulterated creative energy.
The first step towards a great animation result is the imagination and then comes the work of putting down animation to the screen. Cheers to all the craftsmen and animators.
Animation helps us draw anything and we can design and make the characters do anything we want. Appreciate your power and keep working and shining.
International Animation Day 2022: Quotes
“I made tons of films. I did the animation for my friends’ films. I animated scenes just for the fun of it. Most of my stuff was bad, but I had fun, and I tried everything I knew to get better.” – Pete Docter
“Animation is not the art of drawings that move but the art of movements that are drawn.” – Norman McLaren
“Nothing’s occurring in animation – you manufacture everything.” – Gore Verbinski
“A lot of the time in animation is spent getting the story right – that’s something you can’t rush.” – Jennifer Yuh Nelson
-“What I love most about animation is, it’s a team sport, and everything we do is about pure imagination.”– Jeffrey Katzenberg
“Doing animation is closer to pretending than anything else you get to do. It’s much more like when you’re a kid putting on a character.” – Diedrich Bader
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.