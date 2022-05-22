Why Animation Might Be the Perfect Medium of Choice for Queer Stories

Before I delve into the importance of animation in queer cinema, a little conversation starter (if you will)– Lillian Violet Cooper was buried with Mary Josephine Bedford. In 1778, Lady Eleanor Butler and Sarah Ponsonby put on ‘men’s clothing’ and ran away to live together.

Several historians have described them as ‘great friends’. There are arguments about assuming the sexuality of people who have passed long before us but queer researchers often question why the default assumption remains heterosexual.