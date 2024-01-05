Join Us On:
Indian Police Force Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra Takes On a Deadly Mission

Join Sidharth Malhotra on a high-stakes mission in the intense trailer for Indian Police Force.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Entertainment
1 min read
The trailer for Indian Police Force was released on Friday, the makers shared the 3-minute trailer for the web series that sees Sidharth Malhotra playing a Delhi Police Officer named Kabir Malik.

The trailer introduces us to the adrenaline-pumping trio of Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi. The trio take centre stage as fearless Delhi cops. The narrative unfolds against the backdrop of a gripping battle between the officers and formidable criminal elements.

Rohit Shetty, the director of the show, took to social media to write: “The hunt begins 19th January onwards… Indian Police Force, new series only on @primevideoin.” 

Besides him, the ensemble cast also boasts Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, Lalit Parimoo in pivotal roles.

The show releases on Amazon Prime and it marks Rohit's digital directorial debut.

Also Read

Rohit Shetty Unveils 'Indian Police Force' Teaser; Sidharth, Shilpa Play Cops

Topics:  Indian Police Force 

