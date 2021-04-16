Romancing the Railways: Hindi Cinema’s Journey With the Train

On this day, in 1853, the first passenger train in India chugged out of Boribunder, in what was then Bombay, towards Thana. And, quite aptly, April 16 is celebrated as 'Foundation Day of Indian Railways'.

Since that historic day, the vast network of Indian trains has not just transported people from one corner of the country to the other, but also inspired many a story-writer, lyricist and filmmaker to use it as a symbol of hope, romance and freedom. Globally, too, the George Stephenson invention has been an oft-used trope in films. In fact, one of the early motion films to be made was called Arrival Of A Train At La Ciotat Station, made by the Lumiere brothers in 1895. Reportedly, at its first screening, viewers screamed with fright, seeing the iron steed galloping towards them in the darkened interiors of a cinema hall!