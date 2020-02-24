Rangoli Shares Kangana’s ‘Thalaivi’ Look on Jayalalithaa’s B’Day

On 24 February, Rangoli Chandel took to social media to share another look of Kangana Ranaut as J Jayalalithaa in upcoming biopic Thalaivi. Unlike the previous poster of Thalaivi, this one shows Kangana in her Amma avatar sans prosthetics. She’s dressed in a plain white saree with her hair neatly tied up. Rangoli shared the look on Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary.

While sharing the look, Rangoli wrote “Kangana in and as #Thalaivi ... without any prosthetics or any special effets Kangana looks like Jaya Amma, shocking, determination can make anything happen #Thalaivi”

Take a look: