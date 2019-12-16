Watch: Superstar Turns Supercop in ‘Darbar’ Trailer!

Check out the trailer of Darbar, starring Superstar Rajinikanth, and directed by A R Murugadoss, for yet another blast of nostalgia, and the urge to book tickets, or whistle- podu ! The film is expected to release on Pongal 2020.

Rajinikanth returns to the Supercop genre (yup, there is such a genre in Telugu and Tamil) after more than two decades. His way over the top 'Alex Pandiyan' character in Pandiyan (1992) is cult, and the dialogues still resonate. But in Darbar, he's bringing back dialogues from Robot and 2.0, but with a slight twist. The recall is instant, and it works.