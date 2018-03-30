‘Rainbow Fields’: Filming a Massacre Everyone Has Forgotten About

Bidyut Kotoky’s award-winning Assamese film, ‘Xhoixobote Dhemalite’ ( or ‘Rainbow Fields’) is set against the backdrop of the Nellie massacre in Assam. The film stars Victor Banerjee, Nakul Vaid and Dipannita Sharma.

On 18 February 1983, Nellie in Assam’s Nagaon district was the ground zero of one of independent India’s bloodiest, deadliest genocides.

Almost 2,000 people, mostly Bengali muslims, were massacred in the six-hour-long spell of violence that began at 8 in the morning.

At that time, Bidyut Kotoky, the director of ‘Rainbow Fields’ was a kid growing up in Assam.