Pushpa Trailer: An Allu Arjun Thriller With Sandalwood Smuggling at The Backdrop

The clip makes it a point to note that the tree can’t be found anywhere except the Seshachalam forest and also that it is a lucrative business for the smugglers.

Allu Arjun plays a woodcutter Pushparaj who is one of the locals and he goes against the system. It is also seen that the fellow rebels revere Pushpa as they all stand behind him when a policeman puts a gun to his head.

The Pushpa trailer also features a glimpse of Fahadh Faasil who appears in the end to ask, “When is the party, Pushpa?” The film marks his debut into Telugu cinema and he plays a cop Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. A clash between the two seems imminent.

The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, who also seems like the one to break rules, and the trailer gives glimpses into a budding romance between her character and Pushparaj.

Pushpa is directed by Sukumar and co-produced by Muttamsetty Media and Mythri Movie Makers. The film is being made in two parts and the first part will release theatrically on 17 December. Anasuya, Prakash Raj, Anish Kuruvilla, Sunil, and Deepak Shetty are also part of the film.