Pooja Hegde's First Look From 'Radhe Shyam' Shared on Her B'Day
Pooja Hegde turned 30 on 13 October.
Actor Pooja Hegde turned 30 on Tuesday, 13 October. To mark the occasion the makers of Hegde's upcoming film Radhe Shyam unveiled her first look. Pooja's co-star Prabhas shared the look on Instagram and wrote, "Wishing our Prerana a very happy birthday!"
We also get to know that Pooja's character's name is Prerana.
Radhe Shyam marks Pooja and Prabhas' first film together. In the new poster, Pooja can be seen sporting a retro look. She looks stunning in a green dress, paired with a printed long jacket and head scarf. The shot is taken on a train.
The first poster of Radhe Shyam was released in July this year. Sharing it Pooja Hegde had written, "RADHE SHYAM. Our beautiful film has a beautiful name..here’s our much awaited first look".
Directed by Telugu filmmaker Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. The makers haven't announced a release date yet.
