Pooja Hegde's First Look From 'Radhe Shyam' Shared on Her B'Day

Radhe Shyam marks Pooja and Prabhas' first film together. In the new poster, Pooja can be seen sporting a retro look. She looks stunning in a green dress, paired with a printed long jacket and head scarf. The shot is taken on a train.

The first poster of Radhe Shyam was released in July this year. Sharing it Pooja Hegde had written, "RADHE SHYAM. Our beautiful film has a beautiful name..here’s our much awaited first look".