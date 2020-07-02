‘Churuli’ Trailer: Lijo Jose Pellissery Promises a Dark Surprise
It’s unclear whether the film will be released in theatres or on OTT platforms.
The trailer of filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery’s next Churuli is out and it promises a dark and intense ride. This marks the director’s second collaboration with writer S Hareesh, who wrote the screenplay for the widely acclaimed Jallikattu.
The trailer begins with a woman telling the tale of a phantom while some men are seen searching for another person. It is filled with eerie visuals and music with elements of mystery and humour. Churuli stars Chemban Vinod, along with Joju George, Vinay Forrt and Jaffer Idukki.
Watch the trailer here:
It’s unclear yet whether the film be released on a streaming platform or directly in the theatres. Lijo Jose Pellissery is also expected to start the shooting of his next project, which has been titled A.
