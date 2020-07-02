‘Churuli’ Trailer: Lijo Jose Pellissery Promises a Dark Surprise

The trailer of filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery’s next Churuli is out and it promises a dark and intense ride. This marks the director’s second collaboration with writer S Hareesh, who wrote the screenplay for the widely acclaimed Jallikattu.

The trailer begins with a woman telling the tale of a phantom while some men are seen searching for another person. It is filled with eerie visuals and music with elements of mystery and humour. Churuli stars Chemban Vinod, along with Joju George, Vinay Forrt and Jaffer Idukki.

Watch the trailer here: