'Diary of West Bengal' Trailer Sparks Row; Kolkata Police Books Makers

The Kolkata Police on Friday, 26 May, registered a case against the producer and director of the film, Diary of West Bengal, on the grounds that its trailer – which was released a month ago – allegedly "promoted enmity between two groups."

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed at Amherst police station, and a legal notice has been sent to the director of the film, Sanoj Mishra, summoning him before the investigating officer of the case on 30 May.

The movie, which claims to be based on true events, is presented by Wasim Rizvi Films and produced by Jitendra Narayan Singh.