'KGF Chapter 2' South Satellite Rights Sold For a Record Price to Zee

Director Prashant Neel added, “I am delighted that the satellite rights of KGF Chapter 2 have been secured by ZEE for southern languages. I value this association with ZEE and believe that with their ever-expanding network we will be able to showcase KGF Chapter 2 to a larger audience. I assure you all that it will be worth the wait”.

The theatrical release of the movie has been postponed several times due to the pandemic. It was initially scheduled to release on 23 October last year. Later, the date was pushed to 16 July this year. However, the release was further postponed given the rise in COVID cases across the country.