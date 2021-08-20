'KGF Chapter 2' South Satellite Rights Sold For a Record Price to Zee
'KGF Chapter 2' stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon among others.
The KGF Chapter 1 film was a huge success when it released. The film’s production house, Hombale Films, recently announced their collaboration with South-based ZEE channels for the release of the much-awaited sequel, KGF Chapter 2.
The rights of the upcoming film have been sold to ZEE Kannada, ZEE Telugu, ZEE Tamil and ZEE Malayalam at a record price. The Prashant Neel directorial stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj in key roles.
When asked about the collaboration producer Vijay Kiragandur said in a statement, “We are pleased to announce that we have associated with ZEE for the satellite rights of our magnum opus KGF Chapter 2, for the southern languages. With our partnership with ZEE, we are confident to expand our reach to a wider audience. After the record-breaking success of KGF Chapter 1, the expectations from KGF Chapter 2 are enormous. We hope to create and witness a greater euphoria with our grand release. And we are confident that KGF Chapter 2 will be showered with the same love and affection as its prequel”.
Director Prashant Neel added, “I am delighted that the satellite rights of KGF Chapter 2 have been secured by ZEE for southern languages. I value this association with ZEE and believe that with their ever-expanding network we will be able to showcase KGF Chapter 2 to a larger audience. I assure you all that it will be worth the wait”.
The theatrical release of the movie has been postponed several times due to the pandemic. It was initially scheduled to release on 23 October last year. Later, the date was pushed to 16 July this year. However, the release was further postponed given the rise in COVID cases across the country.
