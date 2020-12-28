Kerala Censor Board Rejects Parvathy's 'Varthamanam', Set in JNU

“We have received a notice from the board that the film has been sent to a revising committee. No reason has been mentioned in it,” says Aryadan Shoukath.

Sources told TNM that though other members in the screening committee had suggested a few cuts, two members including advocate V Sandeep Kumar, a BJP leader, rejected the movie that is highly critical of right wing politics and said it can disrupt peace.

A screenshot that is doing the rounds is of a Twitter post by advocate V Sandeep Kumar, who said that the film, which is about the abuse of Dalits and Muslims in a JNU protest, seemed 'anti-national'. In the tweet, Adv Sandeep wrote that he opposed the film because its scriptwriter and producer is Aryadan Shoukath, in a possible reference to religion or party



The tweet said, "I saw the movie Varthamanam as a member of the censor board. The topic was the persecution of Dalits and Muslims in the JNU agitation. I opposed it. Because Aryadan Shoukath was the screenwriter and producer of the film. Of course, the theme of the film was anti-national."