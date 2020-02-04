Harbhajan Singh to Make Acting Debut in Tamil Film ‘Friendship’
Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh is set to make his big screen debut in Tamil film Friendship. The cricketer shared the first poster from the film on Twitter. Friendship will be directed by John Paul Raj and Sham Sundar, who have made Chennaiyil Oru Naal 2 and Agni Devi, and jointly produced by JPR and Stalin.
The film will also star Sri Lankan television presenter Losliya Mariyanesan, who was last seen in season three of Bigg Boss Tamil. Losliya took to social media to make the announcement. She wrote, “With All your love. I'm really happy to announce This is my first film in Indian cinema. Our beloved Harbajan Singh sir doing a lead role in this film. thank you for my entire team for giving this awesome opportunity and an amazing role... Thank you all (sic).” Further details about the cast and storyline are to be revealed.
Harbhajan will also be seen in time travel film Dikkiloona, which stars Santhanam. The film is being directed by Karthik Yogi and produced by KJR Studios and Soldiers factory, and will feature music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The film is expected to release in April.
Harbhajan’s Chennai Superkings teammate Irfan Pathan will also make his film debut opposite Tamil star Vikram in the tentatively titled Vikram 58. The film is being directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, who is known for films such as Imaikka Nodigal and Demonte Colony. Gnanamuthu announced the news in October last year tweeting, “Welcome on board @IrfanPathan Can’t wait to unleash your new avatar to the audience!! Time for some solid action!!”
