Harbhajan Singh to Make Acting Debut in Tamil Film ‘Friendship’

The film will also star Sri Lankan television presenter Losliya Mariyanesan, who was last seen in season three of Bigg Boss Tamil. Losliya took to social media to make the announcement. She wrote, “With All your love. I'm really happy to announce This is my first film in Indian cinema. Our beloved Harbajan Singh sir doing a lead role in this film. thank you for my entire team for giving this awesome opportunity and an amazing role... Thank you all (sic).” Further details about the cast and storyline are to be revealed.

Harbhajan will also be seen in time travel film Dikkiloona, which stars Santhanam. The film is being directed by Karthik Yogi and produced by KJR Studios and Soldiers factory, and will feature music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The film is expected to release in April.